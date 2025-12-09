UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather announcements for Tuesday, December 9th:

SCHOOLS CLOSING EARLY:

-Sartell-St. Stephen Schools are closing 2 hours early. All after-school activities are cancelled, and all buildings will be closing at 4:00 p.m.

-St. Cloud Schools are closing 2 hours early. All after-school activities are cancelled, and all buildings will be closing at 4:00 p.m.

-Sauk Rapids-Rice Schools are closing 2 hours early. All after-school activities are cancelled, and all buildings will be closing at 4:00 p.m.

--Catholic Community Schools will be dismissing students 2 hours early and all after-school kid care, programs, and activities are also canceled. The following schools are a part of the Catholic Community Schools system:

All Saints Academy, St. Cloud

St. Joseph Catholic School, St. Joseph

St. Francis Xavier School, Sartell

St. Katharine Drexel School, St. Cloud

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, St. Cloud

St. Wendelin School, St. Augusta/St. Cloud

St. Mary Help of Christians School, St. Augusta

Cathedral Middle & High School, St. Cloud

--Reach-Up: All classrooms will be closing at 1:00 p.m.

--Foley Public Schools will be dismissing students at 12:30 p.m.

--Prince of Peace Lutheran School in St. Cloud is releasing students 2 hours early (12:55 p.m.), and there is no after-school care or activities.

--Holdingford Schools will be closing at 12:30 p.m. today, and there will be no evening offerings or activities.

-- Becker Schools are closing early today at 12:45 p.m. for the elementary and 1:00 p.m. for the secondary. There will be no after-school activities or afternoon preschool, but Camp Hop will remain open.

--Paynesville Schools are closing early. The elementary school will be closing at 12:00 p.m., and the secondary schools will dismiss at 12:10 p.m. There will be no after-school events or activities, or afternoon preschool.

--ROCORI: Schools are closing early today, dismissing students at 1:00 PM, and after-school activities are cancelled.

--Eden Valley Watkins Schools are closing at Noon, there will be no afternoon preschool, and activities are cancelled.

--Milaca Public Schools are closing at 1:00 p.m. There will be no afternoon pre-K K, no after-school activities, and no child care programs. Regular school transportation will be running after the early dismissal, but any students not riding school transportation should be picked up at 1:00 p.m.

OTHER WEATHER-RELATED ANNOUNCEMENTS:

--The Saint Cloud Planning Commission and City Council meetings for tonight are cancelled. Agenda items will be considered at the January 13 meeting.

If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...