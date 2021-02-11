Weather Related Announcements for Friday, February 12th, 2021

UNDATED -- We have some weather announcements for Friday, February 12th, 2021.

SCHOOLS:

-- All Catholic Community Schools including All Saints Academy, Cathedral, Joseph Catholic School, Katharine Drexel School, Elizabeth Ann Seton and Mary Help of Christians Schools will be closed Friday due to the cold weather. This includes distance learning, in-school learning for preschool and tier-one essential worker families, morning and after school care. For families with students at Cathedral, students will have a flex-day.

-- The St. Cloud Area School District will have a Flexible Distance Learning Day for all students originally scheduled to be in-person Friday. All school sites and district buildings will remain open.

If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191.

