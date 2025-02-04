New Non Profit Clinic Up And Running in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A non-profit clinic has been seeing patients for about six months now here in St. Cloud.

Aslan Health is at 1400 West St. Germain Street. They are a non-profit family medicine clinic primarily for those who don't have health insurance.

Anything you would go to a general clinic for whether it is to have a strep test, or have someone look in your ear, or to manage your high blood pressure, or a general physical.

Medical Director Rebecca White says they charge a $75 consultation fee upfront with no additional fees. If any additional testing is needed, those costs are discussed up front as well.

To cover the cost of the total bills the clinic is donor-funded.

The donor takes care of about 80 percent of the fee and the patient takes care of about 20 percent of the fee. The broader our donor base the more services we can offer.

White says about 22 percent of people living in the tri-county area don't have health insurance.

Aslan Health has a new partnership to provide free cancer screenings for area women. The collaboration with the SAGE Program focuses on early detection of breast and cervical cancer.

White says there are financial limits, so you can call them to see if you qualify. The program is available for a wide range of ages.

For the breast cancer program, those between the ages of 40 and 64. It does go as young as 30 if it's a high-risk population or woman. And the cervical cancer is between the ages of 30 and 64.

White says the partnership covers the cost of the initial office visit, any additional testing that's needed, and the results consultation all free.

Get our free mobile app

The clinic is unique to Minnesota, but they are modeled after other similar clinics around the country.

Aslan Health is primarily a walk-in clinic, but they do take a few appointments. They are open until 7:00 p.m. during the week and on Saturdays.

Phone number is: (320) 297-6800.

READ RELATED ARTICLES