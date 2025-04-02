Taste of Minnesota Announces 2025 Lineup

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The Taste of Minnesota returns to downtown Minneapolis this summer with live music, food trucks, family-friendly activities, and more than 100 visual artists.

The festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, July 5th and 6th.

Saturday's music lineup includes headliners Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Cheap Trick. Sunday's headliner will be multi-platinum rapper Ludacris.

The Taste of Minnesota is free to attend, but new this year are VIP packages. A one-day VIP experience is $200, while the VIP for both days is $350. The VIP package includes two drink tickets, a reserved viewing area, happy hour, a private bar, and private air-conditioned bathrooms.

VIP passes go on sale Tuesday, and sales are limited.

