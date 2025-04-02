If you've ever wanted to be in the movies, here's your chance.

The independent film company Pale Horse Studio is filming what they're calling a "psychological horror film project" called D\E/M\O/N.

And they'll be shooting it this summer in the St. Cloud area.

D\E/M\O/N is about the character Ben Hardgrave who enounters self-help author J.C. Taylor. Ben begins to follow Taylor's teachings, which he discovers are sinister.

Pale Horse Studio is holding auditions next week for adult actors -- 21+. They're looking for people "who are passionate and excited about being part of a creative, independent film."

No, you don't need prior film acting experience.

And they're looking for all sorts of people. The audition notice says "Actors of all races, ethnicities, gender identities, abilities, and backgrounds are encouraged to audition."

You can look at the character list and requirements for each character.

If you're auditioning, you'll need to prepare two monologues from a list on the Pale Horse website.

Auditions will be held at the Sartell Community Center:

-- Sunday, April 13 (3 to 6 pm)

-- Monday, April 14 (6 to 9 pm)

Callbacks will also be held at the Sartell Communty Center:

-- Wednesday, April 16 (6 to 9 pm)

They're looking to rehearse in April, May and June with target shooting dates in July and August.

If you're interested in auditioning, you can fill out an online audition form and get an audition time.

You can see more about Pale Horse Studio here.