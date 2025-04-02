Snow Totals From The April Fools Day Snow Event in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Communities in Central Minnesota got the most snow from round one of the two-day April snow event.

The National Weather Service snow totals:

Melrose - 5.0"

New London - 4.5"

Dassel - 4.2"

Camp Ripley - 4.2"

Long Prairie - 4.1"

Carlos - 4.0"

Kimball - 4.0"

Sauk Centre - 3.5"

Luxemburg - 3.5"

St. Augusta - 3.3"

Cold Spring - 3.0"

Rice - 2.8"

St. Cloud - 2.0"

Foreston - 1.5"

A second round of snow is expected to impact a large part of Minnesota on Wednesday with much of the heavier snow impacting areas in northern Minnesota where they still have a Winter Storm Warning in effect.

