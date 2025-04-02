Snow Totals From The April Fools Day Snow Event in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Communities in Central Minnesota got the most snow from round one of the two-day April snow event.
The National Weather Service snow totals:
Melrose - 5.0"
New London - 4.5"
Dassel - 4.2"
Camp Ripley - 4.2"
Long Prairie - 4.1"
Carlos - 4.0"
Kimball - 4.0"
Sauk Centre - 3.5"
Luxemburg - 3.5"
St. Augusta - 3.3"
Cold Spring - 3.0"
Rice - 2.8"
St. Cloud - 2.0"
Foreston - 1.5"
A second round of snow is expected to impact a large part of Minnesota on Wednesday with much of the heavier snow impacting areas in northern Minnesota where they still have a Winter Storm Warning in effect.
