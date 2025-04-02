Winter Weather Advisory, Storm Warning Continues in Minnesota

Winter Weather Advisory, Storm Warning Continues in Minnesota

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Our winter-like conditions continue Wednesday in Minnesota.

National Weather Service
loading...

The National Weather Service has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for counties including Stearns, Benton and Sherburne.  It will be in effect until 1:00 a.m. on Thursday.,

Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 inches and ice accumulations up to one-tenth of an inch from sleet and freezing rain.

National Weather Service
loading...

Areas to the north of St. Cloud are under a Winter Storm Warning.  It will be in effect until 1:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze.

National Weather Service
loading...
AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Gusty winds are also expected in southern Minnesota. Both the precipitation and the wind end early Thursday morning as the system passes to the northeast.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Take a Look at the Giant St. Cloud Mural at St. Cloud's Walmart Supercenter

Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON