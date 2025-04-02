Winter Weather Advisory, Storm Warning Continues in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Our winter-like conditions continue Wednesday in Minnesota.
The National Weather Service has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for counties including Stearns, Benton and Sherburne. It will be in effect until 1:00 a.m. on Thursday.,
Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 inches and ice accumulations up to one-tenth of an inch from sleet and freezing rain.
Areas to the north of St. Cloud are under a Winter Storm Warning. It will be in effect until 1:00 a.m. on Thursday.
Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze.
Gusty winds are also expected in southern Minnesota. Both the precipitation and the wind end early Thursday morning as the system passes to the northeast.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Tiny School of Art & Design Taking Art on The Road
- Stearns County Dairy Herd Tests Positive for H5N1
- Registration Open for SCTCC Summer Camps
- St. Cloud Offers Up Survey For Future Downtown Development
- Country Music Icon Randy Travis Coming To St. Cloud
Take a Look at the Giant St. Cloud Mural at St. Cloud's Walmart Supercenter
Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud