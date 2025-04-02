Winter Weather Advisory, Storm Warning Continues in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Our winter-like conditions continue Wednesday in Minnesota.

The National Weather Service has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for counties including Stearns, Benton and Sherburne. It will be in effect until 1:00 a.m. on Thursday.,

Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 inches and ice accumulations up to one-tenth of an inch from sleet and freezing rain.

Areas to the north of St. Cloud are under a Winter Storm Warning. It will be in effect until 1:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze.

Gusty winds are also expected in southern Minnesota. Both the precipitation and the wind end early Thursday morning as the system passes to the northeast.

