ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Jennifer Lamb Randolph is one of this year's community dancers in the 10th annual Dancing With Our Stars event presented by the Women's Fund of the Central Minnesota Community Foundation.

Lamb Randolph is the property owner of the St. Cloud Buckle. She's also a member of the band Radio Nation, she's part of an acoustic show with Nick Scott, and she's soon launching a new female-led band called American Honey.

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Despite a very busy schedule, she says she was excited to get the invitation to be a part of Dancing With Our Stars.

Dance is in my background. I was a gymnast my whole life. I was a college dancer, and I went semi-pro. But I haven't had a chance to dance in a really long time. At first, it was all about the dance, and because I'm in fashion and entertainment, also about the outfit. I was excited to pick my outfit.

Lamb Randolph has been paired with professional dancer Tuan (David) Le. They are doing a salsa and hip-hop-infused dance.

She is raising money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota.

She says, as the owner of the Buckle in St. Cloud, she knows the importance of mentorship.

I just truly believe in mentorship and the power of that. Anybody who has become successful in their lives in any capacity has somebody they can point to as a mentor.

She's got a fundraiser next Wednesday, April 8th, from 3:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. at Pantown Brewing Company in St. Cloud.

She's also planning a Kentucky Derby Party on Saturday, May 2nd, at Iron Street Distillery in St. Cloud.

Dancing With Our Stars Live is on June 8th at the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph. Tickets are on sale right now.

The winner of the Dancing With Our Stars event receives $15,000 for their chosen charity. The final results are based on 40 percent of the dancing scores and 60 percent on the money raised.