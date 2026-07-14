BUFFALO (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman has been arrested after a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Monticello.

Wright County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the intersection of County Road 18 NE and Oak Ridge Drive on Friday just before 7:30 a.m.

The sheriff's office says a man and his dog were struck by a vehicle, which then fled the scene. The vehicle was described as a metallic blue Subaru Forester.

The man was taken to North Memorial Hospital for treatment, but his dog did not survive the incident.

Sheriff's office investigators were able to identify the suspect as 62-year-old Denise Lagou of St. Cloud. Lagou was arrested and booked into the Wright County Jail for probable cause of leaving the scene of a crash with injuries.

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