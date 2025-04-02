Rice Non-Profit Receiving State Grant to Help Veterans

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- An organization in Rice is one of four statewide to receive grant money from the Support Our Troops license plates.

Gaits of Hope is receiving $100,000 to provide individual and group equine therapy for veterans and their families.

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs distributes grants to organizations ranging from $1,000 to $100,000. The organizations must be focused on supporting and improving the lives of veterans and their family members.

The Department of Veterans Affairs says you can help the program by getting a Support Our Troops license plate next time you renew or next time you buy a vehicle.

