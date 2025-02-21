Women’s Fund Announces 2025 Dancing With Our Stars Line-Up

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- This year's line-up has been announced for the Dancing With Our Stars Live event.

The 9th annual fundraising competition features six community star dancers, paired with a dancing partner, for a chance to win up to $15,000 for the nonprofit of their choice.

Community Star Abbey Graves with Abbey Graves Productions will be dancing with Tuan (David) Le to benefit the Indy Foundation.

· Community Star Eunice Adjei with St. Cloud Financial Credit Union will be dancing with Nick Benner to benefit the Tri-Unity Foundation.

· Community Star Ashley Green with Green Thumb Etc. will be dancing with Jon Skuza to benefit Open Hearts Home, Inc.

· Community Star Kevin Johnson with K. Johnson Construction will be dancing with Janell Missler to benefit the Tanner’s Team Foundation.

· Community Star Matt Love with the St. Cloud Fire Department will be dancing with Savanna Bain to benefit the Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation.

· Community Star Angie Hill with Minnesota Concrete Products will be dancing with Michael Adams to benefit Anna Marie’s Alliance.

Forty percent of their final score is based on their dance performance and 60 percent is from their fundraising efforts.

This year's Dancing With Our Stars Live event will be at the College of St. Benedict on June 9th.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

Previous Years Winners:

2024 - Jim Maurice danced for Quiet Oaks Hospice House. His final fundraising total was $100,707. The total raised by all six dancers was $335,003.

2023 - Rachel Thompson danced for The Zonta Club. Her final fundraising total was $84,886. The total raised by all six dancers was $240,420.

2022 - Helga Bauerly danced for GREAT Theatre. Her final fundraising total was $194,129. The total raised by all six dancers was $522,242.

2021 - Ryan Cross danced for Anna Marie's Alliance. His final fundraising total was $116,434. The total raised by all six dancers was $243,801.

2019 - Tanner Neubauer danced for Pathways 4 Youth. His final fundraising total was $55,387. The total raised by all six dancers was $196,228.

2018 - Chris Klimpel danced for Neighborhood Resouce. Her final fundraising total was $60,744. The total raised by all six dancers was $152,199.

2017 - Joel Baumgartner danced for Place of Hope. His final fundraising total was $28,134. That total raised by all six dancers was $82,807.

2016 - AnnElise Bergstrom danced for Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Her final fundraising total was $37,797. The total raised by all six dancers was $82,345.

The event is supported by the Women's Fund of the Central Minnesota Community Foundation. Each non-profit is centered around supporting a wide variety of programs that benefit girls, women experiencing adversity, and elder women.

Sponsorships for the event are still available. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, contact Carrie at (320) 257-9737.

Since 2002, the Women's Fund has granted nearly $1.6 million to support local programs.

