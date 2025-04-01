Police Searching For Man Who Was In Women’s Shower

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud police are looking for a man who was spotted spying on a woman in a shower room.

The incident happened about 10:45 a.m. on Monday in the 2000 block of Stockinger Dr.

Staff were notified and confronted a man who was alone in a private stall adjacent to an adult woman who was showering. The suspect had his phone out, and he was partially dressed.

The suspect ran and was able to get out of the building before officers arrive.

No people were physically hurt during the incident.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, with an average build, and dark hair.

If you know this individual or see the individual contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200 or 911 if the situation is an emergency.

The investigation remains active, and no further information is available at this time.

