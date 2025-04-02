St. Cloud Chamber Hosting Annual Business Showcase

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Everyone is invited to attend the annual St. Cloud Area Business Showcase.

The event is on Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the River's Edge Convention Center.

Emily Bertram is the Director of Marketing and Communications for the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce. She says they have close to 70 vendor booths for you to explore.

Definitely a lot of opportunities to learn about local businesses, and there's something for everybody. We have a few that are going to be selling things in their booths, some samples, all kinds of different types of businesses under one roof.

Bertram says they'll also have games and giveaways, networking opportunities, and job exploration. It is free to attend the event.

The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce offers advocacy, learning opportunities, and professional development for chamber members.

They serve the communities of St. Cloud, Waite Park, and Sauk Rapids and are one of the largest chambers in the state.

St. Cloud's chamber is over 150 years old.

The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce has seven full-time staff with 18 different committees run primarily by volunteers.

