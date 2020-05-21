Flour & Flower Bakery Opens in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH -- After nearly two years of planning, fundraising and building, Flour & Flower is open for business in St. Joseph.

The bakery, located at 26 College Avenue North, opened to the public Thursday. Owners Mateo Mackbee and Erin Lucas say the constantly-changing menu will include homemade croissants, turnovers, breads and other baked goods inspired by Scandinavian recipes, coffee and espresso, and fresh-cut flowers.

Mackbee and Lucas say the small bakery can only accommodate between 3-5 people at one time, and social distancing protocols will be properly enforced.

"Please wear a mask, if you have one," they add.

Mackbee and Lucas are also the owners of Krewe, a forthcoming restaurant inspired by Cajun/Creole cooking. There's no word yet on when Krewe will be open for business.

"Our goal is to make our establishment a place where people from all over the world can relax and enjoy some of the great comforts of life," Mackbee and Lucas said.

Flour & Flower will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The shop will also prepare and serve artisan pizza every Monday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.