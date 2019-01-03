A new ‘Krewe’ Coming to St. Joseph This Spring

ST. JOSEPH -- A couple of Minnesota natives are bringing a southern flavor to the streets of St. Joseph this spring.

Mateo Mackbee and Erin Lucas are going to bring "Krewe" into the 24 North Lofts in St. Joseph within a few months. The pair owns the farm-to-table restaurant "Model Citizen" in New London, and Krewe will follow the same model.

Mackbee says they're excited to bring something new to St. Joseph.

"I think we're bringing something new and fresh. Very local, very community focused and oriented. And I also think we'll bring a little bit of party to St. Joe too."

Mackbee and Lucas want to take you straight to New Orleans as soon as you step through the front door. To that end, Lucas says this restaurant will be a place to eat well and be merry.

"[Our menu will feature] a lot of seafood, a lot of rice. This is going to be a place to get a good meal, share with friends, be loud and feel full and excited to dance afterward."

As part of the "party", the two hope to pair with Bad Habit Brewing -- who'll be moving into their new location across the street in just a few months -- to shut down that block and bring Mardi Gras to St. Joseph next year.

All produce for the restaurant will be locally sourced. The pair plans to get one of the staples of Cajun/Creole food -- shrimp -- from Simply Shrimp out of Blomkest, just south of Willmar.

They're also opening up a bakery right next door, which will be baking French and Scandinavian pastries and provide the bread Krewe will use. Luca and Mackbee also run the non-profit Model Citizen, centered around getting kids from urban areas to learn how their food gets to their table.

Mackbee and Lucas hope to open Krewe to the public in mid to late April.