Two More Headlining Acts Announced For The Ledge
WAITE PARK (WJON News) --Two more acts have been announced for 2025 at the Ledge Amphitheater. The Barenaked Ladies with Buster and Fastball will play Waite Park on June 15th, and Justin Moore with opening act Joe Nichols will take the stage on June 19th.
The Barenaked Ladies are an alternative folk rock group out of Canada. They are known for their hit songs One Week, Pinch Me, If I Had $1,000,000, and the theme for the hit TV show The Big Bang Theory. Justin Moore is a country music singer and is a three-time County Music Awards winner. He began singing in Junior High and has had several number-one hit country songs like “Point at You,” “Lettin’ The Night Roll,” and “Small Town USA.”
They join the growing number of acts for the 2025 Ledge season including the Goo Goo Dolls, Alison Krauss with Union Station, Chicago, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Earth, Wind, & Fire, ZZ Top, Slightly Stoopid, and Bonnie Raitt. Tickets for both shows go on sale on Friday.
