Goo Goo Dolls Coming to The Ledge Amphitheater

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The first national act has been announced for next season at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park.

The Goo Goo Dolls will take the stage on Monday, August 18th.

The multi-platinum, four-time Grammy-nominated rock band has an extensive run of summer tour dates along with Dashboard Confessional.

Tickets for their performance in Waite Park go on sale next Friday, November 22nd at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and The Ledge Amphitheater Box Office.

Get our free mobile app

The band will perform a set that features multiple songs from their 2022 album Chaos in Bloom along with other hits including their global hit "Iris".

Goo Goo Dolls will be partnering with Joe Torre Safe At Home for the tour, a nonprofit founded in 2002 by Ali and Joe Torre to provide healing and education services to youth who have been traumatized by exposure to violence including domestic violence, child abuse, teen dating and sexual assault to help break the cycle of violence.

The Goo Goo Dolls also performed at The Ledge Amphitheater in September of 2022.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Melissa Etheridge & Jewel at The Ledge, 2024 The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park continues to bring in more and more big name/headlining acts. On August 1st, 2024 the venue had the double headliners of Melissa Etheridge and Jewel. Check out these photos from the big show.