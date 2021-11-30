Goo Goo Dolls Coming To The Ledge In Waite Park

WAITE PARK -- The Goo Goo Dolls will be making an appearance in central Minnesota.

The rock band is scheduled to perform at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on September 12th as part of their Summer 2022 North American Tour.

Since forming in 1985, the Goo Goo Dolls have sold over 9 million records and is renowned for its biggest hit, "Iris", which was released in 1998.

This is the first scheduled concert to be announced at The Ledge in just their second season in operation.

Tickets go on sale starting at 10:00 a.m. Friday on Ticketmaster.com

Earlier this year, The Beach Boys and 311 were the first two national acts to perform at Waite Park's newest outdoor entertainment venue.