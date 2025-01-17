Rainbow Kitten Surprise Coming to The Ledge Amphitheater
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Another headlining band has been announced for The Ledge Amphitheater.
Following their largest tour ever in 2024, Rainbow Kitten Surprise is going back out on the road for a North American tour. They'll be in Waite Park on August 3rd, with special guest Medium Build.
General Admission ticket sales begin on Friday, January 24th.
In November, Rainbow Kitten Surprise wrapped up their Love Hate Music Box Tour, which included stops at iconic venues like New York's Radio City Music Hall and the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.
The band also released its first full-length album in six years in 2024.
Rainbow Kitten Surprise has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes towards supporting organizations providing mental health treatment and access to care for the LGBTQ+ community. PLUS1 LA Fires Fund is working to provide resources to those impacted by the LA fires. Last year the band helped raise over$50,000 for hurricane relief efforts in North Carolina, and over $65,000 split between 34 local LGBTQ+ organizations in each market.
Other national acts that have been announced that are coming in 2025 to The Ledge Amphitheater include Chicago, the Goo Goo Dolls, Allison Krause and The Union Station.
