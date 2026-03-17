ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce has chosen three area companies for its 2026 Business Awards.

The chamber has chosen Adam Pruesser and Jason Kath of Motor Works Auto Repair as the Small Business Owners of the Year.

House of Pizza owner Brandon Testa was awarded the 2026 Family-Owned Business of the Year.

Switchboard owners Guy Magno, Ryan Schoepf, and Taylor Feero are the recipients of the 2026 Entrepreneurial Success Award.

Motor Works has grown to eight locations in central Minnesota and employs more than 80 people across its service locations, call center, and corporate team.

The House of Pizza changed hands in 2000 when Testa bought the company from his father. A second location is opening inside the Coborn's store in Sartell.

Switchboard provides creative and marketing services, including photography, videography, graphic design, website development, brand strategy, and marketing support for area businesses.

The three companies will be honored at the Chamber's Business Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, May 6th, at the Park Event Center in Waite Park.

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