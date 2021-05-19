Bohnen Named ‘Executive of the Year’ for Six-State Region

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud's Chamber President has been recognized regionally. Teresa Bohnen is the Executive of the Year by the Mid-America Chamber Executives.

The organization represents chamber executives in the six-state region of Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Bohnen was chosen for her dedication to the chamber industry and her 24 years of service to the St. Cloud area. She has led the local chamber to secure and maintaining the US Chamber of Commerce's 5 Star Accreditation.

The other MACE Executive of the Year finalists were from Alexandria and Vermillion.

Earlier this year Bohnen announced she is retiring from the Chamber and the search is on right now to find her replacement.

Get our free mobile app