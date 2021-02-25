Bohnen Stepping Down as Chamber President

ST. CLOUD -- The longtime president of the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce is getting ready to move on to the next chapter in her life.

Teresa Bohnen told the Chamber Board of her intentions to retire last fall, and the news was made public earlier this year.

She says a search is underway right now to find her successor.

They've got a pretty aggressive schedule on how they hope to fill this, and other the other hand if they are not happy with the kinds of applicants that they get, I have some leeway in exactly when I leave.

Bohnen says the Chamber has received several applications from different states as well as some local candidates. She says she won't step away until a new hire is in place.

Bohnen says she's hoping whoever is hired to take over her job they will continue to handle the bulk of the government affairs work. She says another big role for the chamber president is sales.

We need someone in this position that can sell the chamber, sell the members on the value, and the future of our chamber as well as selling the legislature on the values of business.

Bohnen just celebrated 23 years with the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce in January.

She says while she is retiring from the chamber, she's probably not done working yet.

