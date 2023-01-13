My Life: Former St. Cloud Area Chamber President Teresa Bohnen

Former St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce President Teresa Bohnen joined me on WJON to talk about her life on WJON's My Life Series. Teresa grew up in Lebanon, Missouri as a kid. Lebanon is a city of around 14.000 people southwest of St. Louis. When Teresa was a going into her senior year her family moved to Shakopee, Minnesota where she graduated from Shakopee High School.

Bohnen intended to attend college in Columbia, Missouri but because of out of state tuition costs she chose to attend St. Cloud State where she majored in marketing. Bohnen graduated with a marketing degree and chose to stay in school upon completion of her undergraduate degree to get her Masters in Business Administration.

After earning her MBA Bohnen took a job to work in marketing at Cold Spring Granite Company. She worked there for 10 years before leaving to take a job with the St. Cloud Area United Way. He became the Executive Director of the United Way in St. Cloud.

In 1994 the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce President job opened and Bohnen applied and got the job. She stayed in that role for 23 years before retiring in 2021. She says she enjoyed her time as Chamber President knew when she was hired for that position that she'd stay in that role for many years.

