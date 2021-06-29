Lunning Named Next St. Cloud Chamber President

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the name of its next president.

Julie Lunning will be taking over that role on September 1st replacing longtime president Teresa Bohnen.

Lunning is currently the executive director of the Chamber's Convention & Visitors Bureau. It is a position she has held since 1998.

As president of the Chamber, Lunning will be responsible for all Chamber operations including working with the Board of Directors, supervising the staff of seven, and running the government affairs programs.

She will continue to oversee the operations of the CVB and its staff of four.

Bohnen was named president of the Chamber in 1998. During her tenure, she helped lead the effort for funding of the River's Edge Convention Center, developed the government affairs program, and established the St. Cloud Area Chamber Charitable Foundation.

Get our free mobile app

6 Things to Have for Fishing Opener in Minnesota