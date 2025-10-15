Local Leaders Declare Chamber Day For St. Cloud And Waite Park
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud organization has been recognized for the vital role it plays in the community. St. Cloud Mayor Jake Anderson and Waite Park Mayor Ken Schmitt have jointly proclaimed October 15th as St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce Day. The recognition is for the role the chamber plays in strengthening the local economy, fostering community partnerships, and supporting business growth. U.S. Chamber of Commerce Midwest Region Manager Michael Olson says it is exciting to see a chamber get recognized:
"It means a lot having Chamber Day, and it's really particularly unique to be in St. Cloud because they're an accredited U.S. Chamber member, which is the highest level of accreditation with the U.S. Chamber, and so we're real excited to celebrate all the work that they've been doing in the St. Cloud area representing the business community."
He says it is pretty unique to see a chamber get recognized with its own day:
"It kind of goes to show the relationship that the city has with the business community represented by the chamber, and so having that connection is a really a key piece to economic development, and growth, and advocating for policies that are going to benefit the business community."
Olson says that with over 4,000 chambers across the U.S., it shows the great work the St. Cloud Chamber does to be recognized with its own day. The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce includes the City of Waite Park and is over 150 years old. It hosts 150 events a year and has almost 900 members.
