The 15th annual Summertime By George concert series is coming to St. Cloud in 2026. The free concert series happens every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. beginning in June and running through early August.

The net proceeds from the sales of popcorn, beer, wine, t-shirts and raffle tickets go to the Rotary Club's 501c3 nonprofit foundation.

The St. Cloud Rotary announced the lineup for the upcoming season on its website Tuesday afternoon.

JUNE 17 - THE KILLER VEES w/ THE LOCALS

The Killer Vees, comprised of Jeff, Tommy, Matt and Bennett Vee, have been on the road for nearly 40 years and have played shows all across the world with artists like Little Richard, Brian Setzer, Chuck Berry and more.

The Locals are an acoustic trio featuring Bennett Vee, Maggie Petron and Katie Poetz that plays music from every genre.

JUNE 24 - THE FABULOUS ARMADILLOS w/ ANDY AUSTIN

The Fabulous Armadillos will perform "What's Going On: Songs From The Vietnam War Era."

Andy Austin will open for the 'Dillos and plays cover songs of artists like the Goo Goo Dolls, Ed Sheeran, Gear Daddies and Johnny Cash.

JULY 1 - GOING TO THE SUN w/ 200' AWAY

Going to the Sun is a Minneapolis-based band that plays Americana and indie pop music. The five piece band plays original songs and covers of artists like Arcade Fire and Johnny Cash.

200' Away is a Central Minnesota based band with driving guitar riffs, heartfelt lyrics and a unique sound.

JULY 8 - JANELLE KENDALL'S PERFECT STORM w/ AIRBORNE ATTRACTION

Janelle Kendall's Perfect Storm has been a Summertime by George favorite for years, playing music from Pat Benetar, Joan Jett, Heart, Blondie and more.

Airborne Attraction is a Dassel, Minnesota based group with music by artists like Stevie Wonder, Elton John, The Beatles and Hall and Oates.

Summertime by George in St. Cloud>Photo by Sarah Mueller Summertime by George in St. Cloud>Photo by Sarah Mueller loading...

JULY 15 - CHURCH OF CASH w/ MITCH GORDON

Founded in 2010, Church of Cash are members of the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame.

Mitch Gordon has been touring for the past 17 years and brings country classics to the stage.

JULY 22- MICHAEL SHYNES AND THE LONG WAY HOME w/ KAT BLUE ft. MAGGIE PETRON

Michael Shynes and the Long Way home combines Shynes with Tommy Vee, Jasper Nephew, Bennett Vee and Isaac Levy for 'real, authentic, guitar-driven music.'

Kat Blue is an acoustic group that plays all kinds of music from country, to rock to bluegrass.

JULY 29- COLLECTIVE UNCONSCIOUS w/ GROOVY SHOES

Collective Unconscious has been touring the Midwest for nearly 20 years and is known for playing classic albums in their entirety.

Groovy Shoes is the duo of Tom Kuhn and Dave Cofell. The pair utilizes a wide range of instruments like saxophones, flutes, accordions, banjos and even a megaphone.

AUGUST 5- PAMELA McNEIL w/ HARPER'S CHORD

McNEIL, a 2024 Minnesota Music Hall of Fame inductee, will perform her "Janis, Dolly, Stevie and Me" show, featuring music from Janis Joplin, Stevie Nicks and Dolly Parton.

Harper's Chord plays modern folk, Americana, bluegrass and country music.

AUGUST 12- THE FABULOUS ARMADILLOS w/ MEL & GLEN

The Armadillos bookend the festival with shows on the second week of the fest and the final edition on August 12th.

Mel & Glen met while teaching at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School. They play a wide variety of music from classic rock to Latin hits.