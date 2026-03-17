LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- The Little Falls School District continues to make plans for the Middle School should its referendum pass next month. The April referendum is asking for over $43 million in a two-part question to remodel the high school and then move the students out of the Middle School.

The Middle School is over 60 years old.

The school board approved a non-binding agreement with the City of Little Falls for future use of the Middle School building. Superintendent Greg Johnson says the city is in need of some additional space:

"We want to work together with them before we, as a district, would make any decision about putting the building up for sale, coming up with an alternative plan. We want to be responsible stewards of our taxpayer dollars and if there's a way by working with the city that there could be a shared use so that the city can save some resources and not having to look at alternative space."

Johnson says the district wants to have a positive plan as they move forward and continue the life of the Middle School building.

The Little Falls High School was built in 1972.

The school board also approved a resolution with the Boys' and Girls' Club of Little Falls for future use of the building.

Johnson says the Boys' and Girls' Club is currently in a fairly small space:

"I think what's appealing to the Boys' and Girls' Club is the idea of being in a facility where there's a gymnasium that could be utilized and shared. There's the large commons and kitchen area that they would be able to utilize and have access to, and really be able to expand programming and offerings for students and children in our communities."

Johnson says the hope is to find a path that works for all parties and make the Middle School a community hub even after the students would be transitioned out. The referendum vote for the high school will take place on April 14th.

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