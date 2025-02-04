The Ledge Gives Us Something To Talk About With 3rd Announcement
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The Ledge Amphitheater has made a third major concert announcement on Tuesday. Earlier today the venue announced ZZ Top on June 12th and the reggae-rock band Slightly Stoopid on August 6th, and now Bonnie Raitt will play Waite Park on September 20th.
Raitt will be joined on stage by Jimmie Vaughn & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band for the "Live 2025" tour. Raitt says she is looking forward to touring with her longtime pal and one of her favorite artists in blues legend Jimmie Vaughn. She earned her 31st Grammy nomination in December for Best American Roots Performance for her work with the Fabulous Thunderbirds on the song "Nothing In Rambling."
She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. Raitt, ZZ Top, and Slightly Stoopid join the Goo Goo Dolls, Alison Krauss with Union Station, Chicago, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, and Earth, Wind, and Fire as announced acts for 2025 at the Ledge. Tickets for all three acts go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Game Designer Inspired By Lunch Time Conversation At Convention
- Powder Ridge Makes List Of Top Minnesota Ski Destinations
- Rockville To Have Gas Station Again After Almost Two Years
- Meet Kimber, The Sartell Police Department’s K9 Calendar Girl
- Local Seamstress Is Hidden Gem For Sartell Dance Team
- One Of Country’s Top Bakeries Is Right Here In St. Joseph