Dare To Get Stoopid At The Ledge In 2025
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The Ledge Amphitheater has announced another act coming to Waite Park in 2025. The San Diego-based reggae-rock group Slightly Stoopid will jam into the night with their "Step Into The Sun" tour on August 6th.
Slightly Stoopid blends a unique mix of rock, folk, hip-hop, blues, and reggae into their shows and has released 9 studio albums and four live LPs. The band tours extensively to festivals around the country like Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, and the New Orleans Jazz Fest. They have played with artists like the Dave Matthews Band, Sublime, and the Roots and teamed up with Snoop Dogg for the "Blazed & Confused" tour in 2009.
Slightly Stoopid will be joined at the Ledge by Iration and Little Stranger and joins the Goo Goo Dolls, Alison Krauss with Union Station, Chicago, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Earth, Wind, and Fire, and ZZ Top as acts announced for 2025. Tickets for Slightly Stoopid go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Game Designer Inspired By Lunch Time Conversation At Convention
- Powder Ridge Makes List Of Top Minnesota Ski Destinations
- Rockville To Have Gas Station Again After Almost Two Years
- Meet Kimber, The Sartell Police Department’s K9 Calendar Girl
- Local Seamstress Is Hidden Gem For Sartell Dance Team
- One Of Country’s Top Bakeries Is Right Here In St. Joseph