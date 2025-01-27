See Three Elements At Once At The Ledge This Summer

Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Get ready to be blown away when this classic R&B group comes to the Ledge Amphitheater this summer. The Nine-time Grammy Award-winning Earth, Wind, and Fire will take the stage on Sunday, August 10th.

Mike Coppola, Getty Images
Adam Bettcher, Getty Images
The group has eight number-one hits and sold over 100 million albums worldwide. Earth, Wind, and Fire took their name from singer Maurice White's astrological charts and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. The band will play all their hits like "September," "Let's Groove," "Reasons," and more.

Rick Diamond, Getty Images
Chris Jackson, Getty Images
Earth, Wind, and Fire join the Goo Goo Dolls, Alison Krauss and Union Station, Chicago, and Rainbow Kitten Surprise as acts announced at the Ledge for 2025. Tickets for Earth, Wind, and Fire go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

Amy Sussman, Getty Images
Jim Dyson, Getty Images
Jeff Schear, Getty Images
Vivien Killilea, Getty Images
