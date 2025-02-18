Country Star Will Drive You Crazy At The Ledge This Summer

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The Ledge Amphitheater continues its string of major concert announcements on Tuesday. The Waite Park venue has unveiled that country music star Warren Zeiders will come to town on July 18th.

Zeiders brings his youthful grit and powerful show that is sure to impress fans. Hailing from Hershey, Pennsylvania the budding country superstar singer and songwriter also presents outlaw sermons as part of his show. Zeiders has released four studio albums to date and the deluxe version of his most recent LP Relapse is scheduled to come out on March 14th.

Zeiders joins the array of other headlining acts coming in 2025 which includes Goo Goo Dolls, Alison Krauss with Union Station, Chicago, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Earth, Wind, & Fire, ZZ Top, Slightly Stoopid, Bonnie Raitt., Justin Moore, and the Barenaked Ladies. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

