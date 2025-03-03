Don’t Wait One More Minute For Tix For This Act Coming To The Ledge
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Comedy fans can "Dare to Be Stupid" this fall at the Ledge Amphitheater. Five-time Grammy Award winner Weird Al Yankovic will bring his unique blend of music and humor to Waite Park on September 11th.
The iconic musician has made a career out of parodying other artists' work and has gained a huge fan following. Some of his most popular parodies include "Eat It," "Fat," and "Amish Paradise. He also performs pastiches of other artists' songs, original songs, and his famous polka medleys. Weird Al is coming to the Ledge as part of his "Bigger & Weirder" tour.
He joins the Goo Goo Dolls, Alison Krauss with Union Station, Chicago, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Earth, Wind, & Fire, ZZ Top, Slightly Stoopid, Bonnie Raitt., Justin Moore, the Barenaked Ladies, Warren Zeiders, and Darius Rucker as acts announced for 2025 at the Ledge. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on March 7th.
