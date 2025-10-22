Celebrate the Weekender with Tattoos, Films, And Community Spirit
Halloween is fast approaching, and there is so much to do around the St. Cloud area for themed fun or just a general good time out. WJON has already told you about 9 to 5 at the Paramount Center for the Arts, The Rocky Horror Tribute Show at the Red Carpet Night Club, SCSU Home Coming, and the Tri-County Humane Society's Open House. Don't forget about Gnarly Bard's Phantom of the Opera and Nosferatu showing with the Quarkestra Orchestra performing the movie soundtrack/score live. If those events are not enough for you, check out the Weekender's picks below. If you know of an event or have one you would like included in the Weekender, email us here.
Granite City Ink Fest - St. Cloud
Check out new designs and get a new tattoo right on site in one big show all weekend long. Granite City Ink Fest is back for its fifth year. The event will have over 120 tattoo artists, contests, live music, and a costume contest. There will be local tattoo artists as well as artists from all over the country showing off their art and talent. Granite City Ink Fest is being held at the River’s Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud and is $20 for a weekend pass or $10 for a Sunday only pass.
Friday: Noon – 1:00 a.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 a.m.
Sunday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Fact Fest - St. Cloud
Take in some great local music while supporting a local cause. FACT Fest is a concert to support Feeding Area Children Together. For $65, you will get to hear music from Michael Shynes, Tommy Vee, Kat Blue, Maggie O’Donnell, Ted Manderfield, and a show by local comedian Jason Schommer. FACT’s mission is to feed children in the St. Cloud and surrounding area, and to have one day a “food fairy” in every school in the state. They hope to raise $50,000 - $75,000, all of which will go back to local programs. Use the link in the caption above to buy tickets.
Thursday: 5:30 – 10:30 p.m.
Halloween Party - St. Cloud
Have some early Halloween fun of a different nature on Saturday at the Rock and Art Shop at their Halloween Party. For $5, you can crack open and bring home a Moroccan Sugar Geode, which is famous for its white insides. There is also Pumpkin Rock painting, a Haunted UV room to see glowing minerals with a holiday twist, and Mystery Rock bags. The event could end early if they run out of supplies.
Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Pumpkin Mania - St. Cloud
Join Hope Covenant Church for their 9th Annual Pumpkin Mania Fall event. It is fun for the whole family as they celebrate all things pumpkin. There will be face painting, mini-golf, crafts, games, barrel train rides, free hot dogs, candy, homemade popcorn, hot chocolate, carnival games, and so much more. Wear your Halloween costume and have a great time. You do need to pre-register by 9am on the 25th, use the link in the header above to register. Free to attend.
Saturday: 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.
Outdoor Movie Night - Minneapolis
Take advantage of the nice weather on Saturday and enjoy a movie outside. Head down to Minneapolis and catch the first Wicked film to relive the story before the sequel comes out. Go early and play catch on the field, walk the warning track, and take in a behind-the-scenes tour. The cost is $30 and includes entry to the movie, a soda, and unlimited popcorn. The behind-the-scenes tour costs $15 extra if you want to do that.
Saturday: Doors open at 4:00 p.m.
