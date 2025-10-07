ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Gnarly Bard Theater Company will debut its first show of the season this weekend. Hurricane Diane will be on the stage this weekend and next weekend.

Gnarly Bard owner Bubba Hollenhorst says a Denver-based band will be back this year for two performances on Friday, October 24th, and Saturday, October 25th.

It's a group called Quarkestra, or Quarkestra the Orchestra. They are out of Denver, Colorado. They were here last year, around the same time, and we did one night. They write original scores. It's a five-piece band. They write really amazing original scores to horror-themed old-style films, and then they perform them while you watch the movie.

Hollenhorst says their one performance sold out quickly, so they've added a second night this year.

Monster's Ball 2: Halloween Costume Party is at Gnarly Bard Theater on Saturday, November 1st. Tickets to that event will be limited to 75 people.

Tickets to the Gnarly Bard Theater Company's Christmas play, The Naughty List 2, will go on sale to the general public on Sunday. The show will be performed December 5th through the 14th. Last year, the Christmas music sold out every performance, so this year they have added two more shows with Saturday matinees added.