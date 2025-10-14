ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You will be transported back to the corporate world of the late 1970s when 9 to 5 The Musical takes the stage at the Paramount Center for the Arts.

GREAT Theatre GREAT Theatre loading...

GREAT Theatre Executive Director Lacey Schirmers says the roles of Violet, Judy, Doralee, and Mr. Hart have been double-cast for this familiar and popular production.

This musical has been around for a long time, so it's really well known as a stage musical. It was actually the number one voted on show when we surveyed our season subscribers, donors, and audience members about what shows they wanted to see this season. 9 to 5 was at the top of the list.

Opening night is this Friday at 7:30 p.m. There are matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. The production is on stage the next three weekends, with tickets still available for most performances.

GREAT Theatre's next show is Annie, which is in rehearsals right now. That will be performed from November 21st through December 7th.