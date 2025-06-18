Wow! There is so much going on around St. Cloud this weekend. WJON already told you about a slew of events taking place such as: the Great River Children's Museum Grand Opening, the B-Side Music Cafe's soft opening, the Ford Tri-Motor Airplane tour at the St. Cloud Regional Airport, the Minnesota Quilt Show at the River's Edge Convention Center, and St Cloud Pride's Summer Fun Fest. Plus, don't forget about the start of Summertime by George on Wednesday night. If that is not enough for you, not to worry, the Weekender is here with five more fun events/activities you can check out for some time off fun. As always, if you know of an event or have one your would like included in The Weekender, email us here.

It is your annual chance to check out some great art pieces and check out all the fun one-of-a-kind shops downtown St. Cloud has to offer. The Downtown Art Crawl will have all kinds of art on display like acrylic paintings, recycled art, paintings, prints, and more. 12 artists will have their work on display, plus there will be live music by DJ Piecemeal and free art activities for the kids by the Tiny School of Art and Design. FREE to walk around and check everything out.

Friday: 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Whether you are looking for that classic Atari Pitfall game, a NES Super Mario, or PS1 Xtreme Games, the Video Game Swap Meet is for you. Over 20 vendors will be selling video games, controllers, consoles, toys, Pokémon cards, and so much more. You can bring video game items you have to trade as well. FREE to attend.

Saturday: 12:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Take the kids for a morning fish at Lake George on Friday. Join the Lake George Fishing Club for some catch-and-release fun. They supply all the equipment and bait, plus their staff is on hand for instruction. They will have some prizes to give away as well. No registration is required; just show up with the kids for some FREE fishing fun. Kids 16 and over do need to have a fishing license, though. Can’t make it on Friday, not to worry, they are there every Tuesday and Friday from 9 am – 11 am through August 15th.

Friday: 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Get ready to be wowed by cars from the past at the 51st Annual Minnesota Street Rod Association’s Back to the 50s Weekend. Over 10,000 classic cars, street, rods, and restored vehicles from 1964 and older will invade the State Fair Grounds for three days. There will be a swap meet, music, and more, too. It is a fun event that the whole family can take part in. Cost is $15 on site or $13 if you buy in advance a participating Advance at Napa Auto Parts store.

Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday: 6:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

A brand new event for collectors of all kinds rolls into Minnesota for three days of fun. Hobby Clash has a little something for everyone: sports cards, Funko Pops, comic books, video games, Trading Card Games, and fans of all things TV, movie, and pop culture related. There will be autograph signings from special guests like Catherine Sutherland and Nakia Burrise, TCG tournaments, and trading areas. Over 350 dealers covering more than 100,000 square feet at the River Centre in St. Paul. Cost ranges from $24.50 on up, depending on what type of pass you get and how many days:

Friday: 12:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

