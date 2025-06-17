Catch A Flight On The Rare Ford TriMotor In St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can experience firsthand what luxury air travel was like in the 1920s this weekend.
The Experimental Aircraft Association's Ford Tri-Motor tour will be at the St. Cloud Regional Airport on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
The St. Cloud EAA Chapter hosts the tour stop with a portion of the proceeds benefiting their local programs.
EAA's Tri-Motor was one of 199 built by the Ford Motor Company and first flew in August 1929. The airliner was flown in Cuba and the Dominican Republic until it returned to the United States in 1949.
The plane also appeared in two feature films, Jerry Lewis' 1965 comedy The Family Jewels, and the 2009 crime drama Public Enemies starring Johnny Depp.
Less than 10 Tri-Motors are still airworthy today.
Tickets to fly aboard the plane are $105 for adults and $85 for children 17 and under. Every seat in the aircraft is a window seat. Each flight experience is about 30 minutes long, of which about 15 minutes is in the air.
The Experimental Aircraft Association is based in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
The EAA's 300,000 members and 900 local chapters enjoy the fun and camaraderie of sharing their passion for flying, building, and restoring recreational aircraft.
