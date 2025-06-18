Summertime By George Starts Wednesday in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The annual Summertime By George free concert series kicks off Wednesday.

The eight weeks of free live music are organized by the St. Cloud Rotary Club.

Wednesday night's opening act is Pandemic starting at 5:30 p.m., and the headliners are Rumours and Dreams: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute starting at 7:00 p.m.

Spokesman Troy Fritz says that the band was also scheduled last year, but that night was rained out, so it made sense to start the season with them.

Next week’s headliner is an Elvis Presley tribute show.

Summertime By George will take a break during the 4th of July week.

