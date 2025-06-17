ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- After months of planning and fundraising, a new indie music cafe is opening this month in downtown St. Cloud.

B-Side Indie Music Cafe is located at 27 7th Avenue North, in the former Oblivion Coffeebar and Merchantile building.

B-Side is the permanent home of Project 37, a branch of the non-profit Independent Music Collaborative of Central Minnesota. Their goal is to provide a safe and sober space for all ages to enjoy and perform live music.

They have a soft opening this Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. On Saturday, they'll be open from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. They have a show on Saturday night from 5:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. There are just a few tickets still left for the opening show.

B-Side's grand opening is next weekend with hours on Thursday, June 26th from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 27th from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., and a show at 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, June 28th from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., and a show at 5:30 p.m.

Spokeswoman Angela Ringsmuth says they wanted to be open in time for Granite City Days.

Their regular hours will be Mondays through Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. They'll be closed on Sundays.

Project 37 recently raised about $23,000 to help build a new performance stage and install a new PA system. They've also added a fresh coat of paint to the walls.

They'll be posting their music schedule online, but they say they'll typically do shows either Friday or Saturday nights. They are planning an Open Mic Night on Wednesday nights.

Ringsmuth says they are modeling the space after the Java Joint, which used to be open in St. Cloud.

Spokesman Jon Schulte says there will always be a need to fundraise for the space, but also hopes to make a steady revenue by selling coffee and tickets to music shows. He says grants and rental fees will also help to generate revenue for the space.

