It’s Not A Puzzle Figuring Out What To Do With The Weekender

Wednesday is National Puzzle Day but it is not a puzzle for you to find some weekend fun with your weekly installment of The Weekender. Now you can spend part of your time trying to get tickets to all the great shows announced this week like Earth, WInd and Fire, Katy Perry, Bob Dylan, or Yacht Fest so The Weekender is giving you events later in the day on Friday and beyond to help with that task.

Get our free mobile app

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Mike Coppola, Getty Images loading...

37th AFI Life Achievement Award On TV Land Prime - Show Getty Images for AFI loading...

Don't forget about Snodays in St. Stephen either to check out those vintage snowmobiles and let the kids try one out on the test track. Kids with fans of Dog Man may have to pull their kids away from the movie excitement when that flick opens on Thursday as well.

Ice Cream Guzzler Orlando, Getty Images loading...

Dark chocolate Shown To Boost Heart-Protecting Antioxidants in the blood. Joe Raedle, Getty Images loading...

If you are looking for a fun way to get up we don't have any Folgers for your cup but you can have some Ice Cream on Saturday for National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. Ice Cream for breakfast is way better than chocolate cake. Speaking of chocolate, stay tuned to WJON next week for details about a fun chocolate event coming up soon, and if you can't wait until then, have some chocolate on Saturday, which is National Dark Chocolate Day as well.

Punxsutawney Phil Predicts Six More Weeks Of Winter Archie Carpenter, Getty Images loading...

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

Sunday you can wind down watching for Punxsutawney Phil's weather prediction, and then kick back and watch the Grammy Awards with a heaping bowl of tater tots (you guessed it) Sunday is National Tater Tot Day. The Weekender loves us some Tater Tots, try them with sour cream, sooo good! Check out the list of weekend ideas below and if you would like your event included in The Weekender, email us here.

Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash loading...

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Winners Photo Room David Becker, Getty Images loading...

66th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT: