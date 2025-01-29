It’s Not A Puzzle Figuring Out What To Do With The Weekender
Wednesday is National Puzzle Day but it is not a puzzle for you to find some weekend fun with your weekly installment of The Weekender. Now you can spend part of your time trying to get tickets to all the great shows announced this week like Earth, WInd and Fire, Katy Perry, Bob Dylan, or Yacht Fest so The Weekender is giving you events later in the day on Friday and beyond to help with that task.
Don't forget about Snodays in St. Stephen either to check out those vintage snowmobiles and let the kids try one out on the test track. Kids with fans of Dog Man may have to pull their kids away from the movie excitement when that flick opens on Thursday as well.
If you are looking for a fun way to get up we don't have any Folgers for your cup but you can have some Ice Cream on Saturday for National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. Ice Cream for breakfast is way better than chocolate cake. Speaking of chocolate, stay tuned to WJON next week for details about a fun chocolate event coming up soon, and if you can't wait until then, have some chocolate on Saturday, which is National Dark Chocolate Day as well.
Sunday you can wind down watching for Punxsutawney Phil's weather prediction, and then kick back and watch the Grammy Awards with a heaping bowl of tater tots (you guessed it) Sunday is National Tater Tot Day. The Weekender loves us some Tater Tots, try them with sour cream, sooo good! Check out the list of weekend ideas below and if you would like your event included in The Weekender, email us here.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Game Designer Inspired By Lunch Time Conversation At Convention
- Powder Ridge Makes List Of Top Minnesota Ski Destinations
- Rockville To Have Gas Station Again After Almost Two Years
- Meet Kimber, The Sartell Police Department’s K9 Calendar Girl
- Local Seamstress Is Hidden Gem For Sartell Dance Team
- One Of Country’s Top Bakeries Is Right Here In St. Joseph
- 1
Trace ElementsSt. Cloud
Dance the night away at Legends Bar with the four-piece party band Trace Elements. The Central Minnesota band will play a mix of popular songs from the 80s, 90s, 2000s, and today.
Saturday: 8:00 – 11:00 p.m.
- 2
Kids WorkshopSt. Cloud
Get the kids out to get their hands dirty making their own craft project or toy. At the Kids Craft Workshop at Home Depot, children will learn to make their own fun projects. All supplies are provided, while they last, and it is free to attend.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m.
- 3
Wonders of WinterMaple Grove
Enjoy the warm weather on Saturday in Maple Grove for its annual Wonders of Winter at Central Park. The event has a lot of activities for people of all ages like horse & wagon rides, a scavenger hunt with prizes, art activities, firepits & s’mores, live ice carving, skating, disc golf, and more. With the lack of snow probably no snowshoeing or kick sledding though. Wonders of Winter is an all-ages event and is free to attend.
Saturday: 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.
- 4
World's Toughest Rodeo
It is a triple hit of entertainment, action, and competition at the World’s Toughest Rodeo. The world’s toughest cowboys are in the Twin Cities to be crowned Pro Rodeo’s World Champion. Fans will experience the best in cowboy athletes as competition heats up to qualify for the richest rodeo in the world with Bull Riding, Saddle Bronco Riding and Bareback Riding, and Showdown Round and Women’s Barrel Racing. Plus the rodeo opens at 6 p.m. each night for a free pre-show event, with ticket, "down on the dirt." Come early for pony rides, meet the cowboys, hop in the clown’s barrel, take a seat in the bucking chutes on the live photo bull Silver Dollar, or get up close and personal behind the chutes.
Cost ranges from $27 - $150 depending on the area you choose to sit in. The event is at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul
Friday or Saturday: 7:30 p.m.
- 5
Doctor Who ConventionMinneapolis/St. Paul
Fans of the long-running BBC television show Dr. Who can celebrate all things Whovian and meet some iconic actors from the show. The 5th Doctor, Peter Davison, and Nicola Bryant (Peri) are the featured guests. Ian McNeice (Winston Churchill from the newer range), and other regional and local celebrities will be on hand as well. There are also numerous events and panels, and a dealer room for some shopping.
Cost ranges from $40 to $250 depending on the number of days you want to attend and the type of pass you want. The convention takes place at the Hilton Minneapolis Airport/Mall of America.
Friday: 1:00 – 10:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.