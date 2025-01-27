Minnesota Native Bob Dylan to Perform in Mankato in April

MANKATO (WJON News) -- Minnesota music legend Bob Dylan performs in his home state this spring.

Eighty-three-year-old Dylan is scheduled to play at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato on April 4th.

The stop is part of his "Rough and Rowdy Ways" worldwide tour that's been going on since 2021. Tickets for the Mankato show go on sale this Saturday.

Dylan played the Somerset Amphitheatre in western Wisconsin last September with Willie Nelson.

