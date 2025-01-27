Vintage Snowmobile Show in St. Stephen on Saturday

ST. STEPHEN (WJON News) -- Despite another winter with very little snow, the snowmobile club in St. Stephen is moving forward with its annual event. The 7th Annual Snodays is this Saturday.

St. Stephen River Runners spokesman Michael Hornung says the club's main focus in recent years is introducing the sport to a new generation.

Our club's main focus over the last 3-5 years has been how can we bring more people into the snowmobiling industry to set it up for long-term success.

Hornung says a new feature at this year's Snodays is a kids' snowmobile test track. Kids ages four to 15 can test drive a snowmobile.

It's about 125 yards long by 60 yards wide. We're making an oval track.

It's free to check out the vintage snowmobiles.

Last year they had over 100 on display from all over the upper Midwest.

They will also have free hot dogs and chili.

You can buy a raffle ticket and try to win a vintage snowmobile.

Snodays starts at 9:00 a.m. and runs until 8:00 p.m.

The St. Stephen River Runners was founded in 1969 and is one of Minnesota's oldest active snowmobile clubs. They have about 75 members.

