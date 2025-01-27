Target Center Will See Some Fireworks In May

Target Center Will See Some Fireworks In May

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- One of the top-selling female artists of all time is coming to Minnesota this Spring. Katy Perry is hitting the road after wrapping up her Las Vegas residence with "The Lifetimes" tour.

She will play Target Center on May 12th as part of the massive 61-date world tour. Perry is one of 12 artists in history to to have surpassed 100 million certified units with their solo releases and is the biggest-selling female artist in Capital Records history. She is also an active entrepreneur with her Katy Perry Collections shoe line, a backer of Impossible Foods, and co-founder of De Soi beverages.

Perry is going on tour in support of her latest album "143" and will be performing all of her hits. Pre-sales for those lucky enough to have a code starts on Thursday, with tickets for the general public going on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

