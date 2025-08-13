It is another exciting weekend of activities in the St. Cloud area this week. We already told you about the Pantowner's Car Show on Sunday, the Downtown St. Cloud Art Crawl on Friday, and Corn Fest weekends in Valleyfair starting this weekend. However, there is so much more. Check out the Weekenders' top 5 picks for this week below, and as always, if you know of an event or have one you would like included in the Weekender, email us here.

You can gallop down I-94 to Clearwater to horse around for a few days. The 45th Annual Clearwater Rodeo has something for everyone over three exciting days. There is a rodeo performance every night, but also free pony rides, petting zoo, and games for the kids, and two nights of rodeo dances with Mason Dixon Line and Phil Vaught. You can wind down on Sunday with a free breakfast from 9 am to 10 am, too. Tickets are $24 for adults, $18 for seniors, and kids aged 5 to 11. On Thursday, kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult.

Thursday – Saturday: Click on link for full times/schedule.

It is not too late to take part in a great town festival this summer. Saturday will be filled with lots of things to do just up the road in Rice. Rice Days will have the 3rd Annual market, kids games, and bounce houses by the water tower, a parade at Noon, kiddie water fights on Main Street, live music, and more. Plus new this year is the kiddie pedal pull at 2:30 pm and fireworks at the ballfield at 10:00 p.m. There is something for all ages to enjoy.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – Midnight

Looking for a relaxing night out for the whole family? Then St. Anthony’s Parish is the spot for you on Friday. Meet new friends, enjoy some good food, and play fun games. Family game night sees old favorites and new hits alike, such as Flip 7, Ready Set Bet, and Hamster Roll. Plus, enjoy honey ham sandwiches. The event is open to all and free to attend. They just ask people to respect all who come to play at the church sponsored event. Gaming is held in the St. Anthony Parish Hall.

Friday: 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Card-collecting fans won’t have to go far this weekend to buy, sell, and trade. The Fanzone in Waite Park’s card show will cover all your sports card needs (baseball, football, basketball, hockey) plus collectibles, autographs, supplies, and bobble heads. Find that rare card you have always been looking for, or just stop in to check it out. Free to attend.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

You don’t have to be a skateboarder to appreciate this art show. Drop in to Modist Brewing for the opening night festivities at the Skate Deck Art Show. They will have a dazzling display of tricked-out skateboards/decks from over 90 different artists, and all of them are available to purchase. There will also be a live DJ, a best trick contest, and Cal-Surf skaters. Pop in, have a pint, and enjoy the fabulous art. Can’t make it on Friday, no worries, the skate decks will be on display through September 12th.

Friday: 7:00 – 11:00 p.m.

