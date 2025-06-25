You will be hard pressed not to find something you will enjoy outside this weekend with both Granite City Days in St. Cloud and Rapids River Days in Sauk Rapids taking place. There is always fun around town at local splash pads and Quarry Park, too, as we are in full summer mode now that June 20th has come and gone. Check out The Weekender's picks for other activities to enjoy over the next few days.

There can never be too many car shows in a Minnesota summer, and St. Cloud has another fun one on Friday. Cruise over to the Whitney Senior Center for the Pantowners Antique Car Show. The family-friendly event is free to attend and will have the St. Cloud Pantowners Auto Club rolling in with their collection of antique cars for you to check out. While there, treat the kids to some ice cream at the Kiwanis Aktion club booth for only $1.

Friday: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

With all the rainy weather the last few weeks, there has been ample time to curl up in front of an open window as the rain falls and read. Now you can replenish your collection with a book that is new to you at the Friends of the Library Sidewalk Summer Sale at the Great River Regional Library in St. Cloud. Get a great book at an even better price with $2 hardcover, $1, $0.50, and $0.25 paperbacks and audiobooks, plus music, movies, and more.

Wednesday - Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

It is time to start strolling the midway for county fairs already. Head on up to Little Falls for the Morrison County Fair and four days of joy that only a county fair can bring. Of course, there will be rides, games, and all the spectacular, guilty pleasure fair food. Plus, some of the highlights include the truck pull on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., motocross racing on Friday at 7:00 p.m., the band Hairball rocks the fair on Saturday from 9:30 – 11:30 p.m., and Sunday has the autocross at 1:00 p.m. Free admission to the fairgrounds, but there are costs for Grandstand events, Hairball concert, rides, etc.

Thursday: 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Sunday: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Learn about the great state of Minnesota and see some of our best attractions all for Free on Saturday. Over 15 attractions across the state will have free admission, including the Charles Lindbergh House and Museum in Little Falls, the Oliver Kelley Farm in Elk River, and the James J. Hill House in St. Paul (it is Free Train Day there as well), to name a few. Check out the link above to see the full list of available attractions.

Saturday: Hours vary by location/site.

Meet old friends Alex and Lion, Melman the Giraffe, Marty the Zebra, Gloria the Hippo, and of course those so funny and tricky penguins in an outlandish musical twist on the classic movie at the Stages Theatre in Hopkins. Everyone will want to “Move It, Move It” with the pansies from New York as they try to get home in this fun-filled take on the cinematic adventure. Not to worry if you can’t go this weekend, the show is playing most weekends through August 3rd.

Thursday: 10:00 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.

Friday: 10:00 a.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. & 1:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00 p.m.

