ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It is Granite City Days this weekend.

The festivities begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday with the annual Lemonade Concert and Art Fair at St. Cloud State University.

Granite City Days Co-Chair Alisa Schmidt says the opening ceremonies will include honoring this year's Rock On Award winners: Rick and Helga Bauerly, Donella Westphal, the Great River Children's Museum, and the Rotary Club of St. Cloud.

This award is for the individuals and organizations throughout the community that have a deep commitment to the community and give back as much as they can. So, we're grateful to honor those individuals.

The opening ceremony on Thursday starts at 7:00 p.m., followed by the St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra Concert at 7:30 p.m.

On Friday, there is a new event called St. Cloud Park and Rock sponsored by Liberty Bank Minnesota. It will be held at Lake George from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Schmidt says they have a lot of events for families to enjoy.

A kids zone, 10 food vendors, a petting zoo, and a vendor village with over 40 local vendors.

Schmidt says the Bad Habits Brass Band will also be performing on Friday night.

Schmidt says Saturday's events kick off with the Granite City Days Parade at 10:00 a.m., starting at the hospital and ending at the library. The Grand Marshal this year is the Rotary Club of St. Cloud.

There is also a downtown Patio Party starting at 10:00 a.m. and continuing after the parade until 2:00 p.m.

Schmidt says Pantown Brewing Company's Panstock is also officially a part of Granite City Days this year.

Pantown Brewing is going to be offering a cookout with some free food, while supplies last, of course. And they'll have live music. Definitely encourage people to head over to Pantown Brewing.

The picnic honoring Sam Pandolfo's 4th of July cookout runs from noon until 10:00 p.m. on Saturday. There's live music at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and a Pan Car will be there from noon until 3:00 p.m.

The events wrap up on Sunday at Lake George with the Fred Yiran African Arts Festival from noon until 4:00 p.m.

There's going to be singing, dancing, and food available. This has been an event that's been going on for several years now, but we really want to highlight them because they put on such a fun show.

