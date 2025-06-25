SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The 22nd annual Rapids River Days is this week in Sauk Rapids.

Activities kick off on Thursday with a medallion hunt. Clues will be given daily at 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on 98.1 Minnesota's New Country, on the Rapids River Days website and Facebook page.

There's also Rock The Riverside at The Clearing with free live music starting at 5:30 p.m. with Jennifer Lamb-Randolph and Nick Scott. The headliner at 7:00 p.m. is Stone Road.

Organizer Marla Elness says the Miss Sauk Rapids Pageant starts at 6:00 p.m. Thursday at the Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School.

We have nine wonderful candidates this year vying for Miss Sauk Rapids and two princesses. They have quite the program they are part of, and the candidates are all part of that right now.

Admission to the pageant is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Friday's big event is the parade.

This year we have 85 units, including 16 marching bands from all over the state. We're proud of that and we invite everyone to come starting at 6:00 p.m.

Elness says the parade route is on 6th Avenue starting near Pleasantview Elementary School.

Elness says Food Fest is the big draw on Saturday.

It's major food, everything you can imagine, all your favorites are always there. On top of that, they have tons of kids' games and activities.

Elness says there will also be three live bands with Sayers' Dream at 11:00 a.m., Thunder Road at 1:30 p.m., and Honey Badgers at 4:30 p.m.

Food Fest is from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday at Municipal Park.

