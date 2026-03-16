Greater St. Cloud is partnering with Cory Hepola, creator of the My Town docuseries. Cory is also the Chief Communications and Growth Officer for Brookshire Company. Cory and Gail Cruikshank, Talent & Community Impact Director for Greater St. Cloud joined me on WJON.

Reason for Partnership

Cruikshank says partnering with Cory on his My Town series is a perfect opportunity to shine a light on the small communities in the St. Cloud area. She says highlighting the strength of the communities reinforces their goal of recruitment and retention of workforce talent in the area. Cruikshank says the feature on St. Joseph and the surrounding St. Cloud area can be used by employers and employees to highlight the good things available in the area. She explains the 18-minute feature showcases the community "quite nicely".

Benefits of Central MN

Hepola says their goal of the My Town docuseries is to break down what it means to live and work in a small town. He says Central Minnesota is often overlooked as a destination but after looking further into the area he noticed the great people and amenities the area has to offer.

Quality of Life

Work ethic is alive and well in Central Minnesota. Hepola says he discovered the hard work and pride that people have that live and work in this community. He says he learned more about the options that Central Minnesota has to offer including the new medical school coming to St. Cloud. Hepola says a top priority for young people is quality of life and that is a plus in Central Minnesota.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gail and Cory, click below.