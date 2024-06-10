Man Hurt In Benton County Firearms Incident

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A man was hurt in an incident involving the use of recreational firearms.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says on Saturday at about 9:30 p.m. they got a call that a bystander had been hurt while another person was shooting a rifle.

The incident happened in a field in the 8000 block of 170th Avenue Northeast in Maywood Township.

The victim was 26-year-old Collin Schumacher of Oak Park. He had substantial injuries to his abdomen.

There was a group of individuals in the field using guns and tannerite.

Schumacher's injuries resulted from shrapnel produced when a large quantity of tannerite was detonated inside a metal barrel.

Schumacher was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital.

