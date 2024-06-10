Man Hurt In Benton County Firearms Incident
FOLEY (WJON News) -- A man was hurt in an incident involving the use of recreational firearms.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office says on Saturday at about 9:30 p.m. they got a call that a bystander had been hurt while another person was shooting a rifle.
The incident happened in a field in the 8000 block of 170th Avenue Northeast in Maywood Township.
The victim was 26-year-old Collin Schumacher of Oak Park. He had substantial injuries to his abdomen.
There was a group of individuals in the field using guns and tannerite.
Schumacher's injuries resulted from shrapnel produced when a large quantity of tannerite was detonated inside a metal barrel.
Get our free mobile app
Schumacher was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Cha Cha for Charity: Jim Maurice Dancing for Quiet Oaks
- World's Largest Rubber Duck Swiming Into Princeton
- Marcus Theatres Announces Everyday Matinee for Kids, Seniors
- SCSU Offering Summer Cannabis Classes
- Salem Lutheran Moves Forward With COP House Negotiations
- Registration Open for Tour of Saints Bike Ride
Best scenic drives in Minnesota
It's time to hit the road—Stacker compiled a list of the best scenic drives in Minnesota using data from Tripadvisor as of March 2024.
Gallery Credit: Stacker