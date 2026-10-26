SWANVILLE (WJON News) -- At least one person died in an ATV rollover in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Sunday just before 8:00 p.m. on Highway 28 in Culdrum Township near Swanville.

The Polaris Ranger was traveling northbound on Highway 28 just north of 20th Avenue. While negotiating a left curve, the UTV ran off the road to the right. The two occupants were ejected from the machine. The State Patrol says they were not wearing their seatbelts.

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The driver was a 44-year-old man from Long Prairie. The passenger was a 45-year-old woman from Long Prairie. Their names have not been released yet.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Swanville First Responders, Swanville Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, and the Morrison County Sheriff's Office.